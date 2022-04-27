Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

