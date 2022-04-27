Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.71.

NYSE FICO traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.28. 455,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.47. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.95. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

