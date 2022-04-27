FairGame Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 21% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $666,667.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045100 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00191169 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

