Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 5%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 268,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 164,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

