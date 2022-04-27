Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.37. Fanhua shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 46,238 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 81.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fanhua by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fanhua by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

