Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $40,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.