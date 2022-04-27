Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

