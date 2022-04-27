Financial Survey: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) versus Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,436.06% -122.91% -45.90% Ocuphire Pharma N/A -121.69% -105.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.67%. Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 987.87%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.86 million 38.58 -$45.26 million ($0.53) -1.52 Ocuphire Pharma $590,000.00 76.93 -$56.69 million ($4.69) -0.51

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocuphire Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Ocuphire Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

