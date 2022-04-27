First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 282.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,294,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in First American Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,083. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

