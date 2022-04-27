First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Trading Down 0.2%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.03 and last traded at C$20.04. Approximately 14,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.58.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RIT)
