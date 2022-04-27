First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 1,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

