First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Earnings History for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.