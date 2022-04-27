First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

