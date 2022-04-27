First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%.

FCBC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $36.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 36.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

