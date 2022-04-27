First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Shares Up ∞

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Rating) shares rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,594 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

About First Energy Metals (CVE:FE)

First Energy Metals Limited, an early stage exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties. Its early stage exploration properties include the Kaslo Silver property that covers an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; the Phyllis Cobalt property that consists of 112 mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 1,750 hectares located in Kenora Mining District, Ontario; and the Russel Graphite property, which comprises 30 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,798.06 hectares located in Gatineau area of Quebec province.

