First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. 77,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,030. The firm has a market cap of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Financial by 525.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

