First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW remained flat at $$16.78 during trading on Wednesday. 7,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

