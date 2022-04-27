First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 260,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

