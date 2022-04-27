First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.83 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

