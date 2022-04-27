First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

FM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 over the last 90 days.

TSE:FM traded up C$1.74 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.57. 2,667,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.30. The firm has a market cap of C$24.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

