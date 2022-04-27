First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,888 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $99,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 295,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

