First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $85,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

