First Trust Advisors LP Buys 212,915 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $192,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.