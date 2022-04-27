First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $221,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

MIME stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

