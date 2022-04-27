First Trust Advisors LP Has $184.18 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $184,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average of $199.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

