First Trust Advisors LP Has $206.20 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $206,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 91.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of TENB opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

