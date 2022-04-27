First Trust Advisors LP Has $215.95 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,966 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 80,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Expedia Group worth $215,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

