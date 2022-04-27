First Trust Advisors LP Has $246.45 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Garmin worth $246,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Garmin by 5,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 527.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after buying an additional 147,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE GRMN opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

