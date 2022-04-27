First Trust Advisors LP Has $97.85 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $97,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.