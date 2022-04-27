First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 29,712 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $91,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.