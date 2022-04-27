First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 470,949 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $258,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

