First Trust Advisors LP Sells 25,190 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after buying an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

