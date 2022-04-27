First Trust Advisors LP Sells 291,579 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.36% of Avnet worth $96,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

AVT stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

