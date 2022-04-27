First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,007 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $101,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 174,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

NYSE:LLY opened at $282.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average of $261.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

