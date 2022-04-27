First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,553 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Nasdaq worth $212,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

