First Trust Advisors LP Sells 842,005 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 842,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $89,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.27.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

