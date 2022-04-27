First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $188,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

Shares of HUM opened at $430.50 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

