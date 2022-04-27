First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

