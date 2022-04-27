Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,303. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

