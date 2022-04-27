Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,303. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Five Below by 794.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.