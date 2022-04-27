Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

