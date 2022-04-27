Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.69%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
