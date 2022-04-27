Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

