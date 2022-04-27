Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

