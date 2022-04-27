Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 2,720,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

