Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of FLXS opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $96,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $544,486 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.