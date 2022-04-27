FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Down 6.1%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

