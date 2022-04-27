Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,884,000 after acquiring an additional 553,561 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,783,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,126,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

