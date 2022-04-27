Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 1,036,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,509,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

