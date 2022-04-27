Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FMTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 327,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

