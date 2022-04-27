Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,076. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after buying an additional 501,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 438,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
