Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,076. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after buying an additional 501,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 438,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.