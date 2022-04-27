Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.52

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.52 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 1867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 309.9% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

