Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.86

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.86 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 43.35 ($0.55). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 259,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £132.23 million and a PE ratio of -22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 0.27 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 30,113 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £12,346.33 ($15,735.83).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

